Previous
Next
Prior planning prevents.... by peadar
Photo 579

Prior planning prevents....

Our garden makeover is pretty much done... just the waiting now! In the rush to get everything "in" for the summer, we didn't take a plan of where everything was planted. So I'm using a little time this week to chart where and what everything is...
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Peter H

ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise