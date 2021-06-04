Sign up
Photo 582
Drops...
Incessant rain here today, but there are upsides!
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1758
photos
119
followers
78
following
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
7
365
Canon EOS R6
4th June 2021 4:59pm
Tags
water
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
grass
,
drop
,
drops
,
garden
