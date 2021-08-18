Serval on the prowl

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, the serval's "...spotted coats are sometimes marketed as young leopards or cheetahs and can attract a hearty price on the black market. This, as well as their tendency to attack poultry, makes them a target for hunters. Consequently, servals are no longer found in heavily populated areas."



They can be difficult to spot in the wild in their native habitat, as they are perfectly camouflaged and hide in long grasses when stalking their prey. It was a special treat to see one so close at Port Lympne reserve.



Many thanks for recent comments and favs, all very much appreciated.