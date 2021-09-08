Sign up
Photo 657
Beccles
We're on the southern section of the Norfolk Broads, at Beccles, a Georgian Market town.
I am behind on commenting, but will catch up next week!
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1847
photos
118
followers
73
following
Tags
bridge
,
boats
,
norfolk
,
river
,
marina
,
broads
,
beccles
Bep
Lovely reflections.
September 8th, 2021
