Citrus Bliss

I took this photo on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. This piece of citrus was in my drink as I was sitting next to the pool. The peel was naturally orange, yellow and green. I really wanted to take a photo because I thought it was so beautiful... and didn't and went into the jacuzzi. Then I rethought it and went back and took a photo of the orange on the table. I'm so glad I did!