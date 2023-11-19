Previous
Not My Bell PEPPERS! by peekysweets
Not My Bell PEPPERS!

I love when the squirrels eat nuts, but when it comes to my plants.... NO WAY! They are notorious for exhibiting squirrel-like behavior by digging up my potted plants, and also eating up my succulents like they are nachos. That's what I get!
Krista Mae

@peekysweets
