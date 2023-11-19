Sign up
Not My Bell PEPPERS!
I love when the squirrels eat nuts, but when it comes to my plants.... NO WAY! They are notorious for exhibiting squirrel-like behavior by digging up my potted plants, and also eating up my succulents like they are nachos. That's what I get!
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
