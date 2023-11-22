Previous
Plumeria Post by Chris Wright by peekysweets
67 / 365

Plumeria Post by Chris Wright

My husband took this in Kaui. They are so big! I'm trying to propagate plumerias from cuttings. So far, two stumps are sprouting leaves. Our bougainvillea is flowering too, which I think is really strange in NOVEMBER!
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Are these frangipani? Their pink colour is just lovely.
November 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love these beautiful Frangipani, hope mine will bloom soon.
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise