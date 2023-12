Holiday Post Cards for Our 365 Ohana !!!!!!!!!!!

Happy Holidays to my 365 Ohana!



For over 15 years, my husband has been designing and sending our annual holiday post cards since postage is less expensive on a post card than a regular sized card with an envelope. A few people liked our idea and have carried on the tradition (AKA copycats. :0) ) The sad thing is postcard postage adds up too! Our list of friends is quite long. Eek! (Once a friend always a friend.) "Make new friends but keep the old. One is SILVER and the other GOLD." Are you silver or gold?