Hawaiians at Heart

This is the photo our holiday card came from. It's special to me, because the leader of my husband's band, JD, asked me to play drums at this luau. I played electric drums, and the 88 year old band mate, on the far left, Uncle Harry, loved it and gave me high praise.



The sad thing is, he was cheering me on, at the same time the leader was speaking about Jimmy Buffet and reminding the guests to get checked for skin cancer. At that moment "Unko" Harry gave me the thumbs up, and I thought he was giving JD the thumbs up for reminding everyone to get checked for cancer. I MISSED my 15 seconds of fame! I wanted a do-over so I could soak in his compliment! Thankfully, he complemented me again, later! I was a happy clam!