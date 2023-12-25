Sign up
The Family Christmas
My poor Father-in-law had to sit through many shots until I got this one. Every time he opened a gift, he kept the bow and put it around his neck. I couldn't resist one last one, when all was said and done.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
25th December 2023 9:51am
