Previous
Next
The Family Christmas by peekysweets
76 / 365

The Family Christmas

My poor Father-in-law had to sit through many shots until I got this one. Every time he opened a gift, he kept the bow and put it around his neck. I couldn't resist one last one, when all was said and done.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise