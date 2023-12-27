Previous
Next
Not Everyone is so Lucky by peekysweets
77 / 365

Not Everyone is so Lucky

This is my Dad and Step-Mom. After my mom died, he remarried this wonderful women. When I look at him, I am always in awe how lucky he is to have found two Sweet Honeys in his lifetime! I adore her. Photo Cred: by My Hubby!!!!
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Beautiful shot and story.
January 12th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A lovely photo and story
January 12th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
This is lovely, too.
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise