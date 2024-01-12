Sign up
89 / 365
Wonder and Wildlife by DAVE
A local photographer gave me permission to share some of his photos taken in California. I will be sharing some of my favorites from his work. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did. This photo was taken in Central Park, in Huntington Beach, CA.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
2
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
201
photos
99
followers
265
following
27% complete
5
2
1
365
27th January 2024 10:28pm
gloria jones
ace
Wow...What a great shot your photographer friend took.
January 28th, 2024
Jessica Eby
Wow, amazing... Is that a pelican behind the cormorant?
January 29th, 2024
