Previous
Blue Kelp & Bolsa Chica Wetlands by peekysweets
91 / 365

Blue Kelp & Bolsa Chica Wetlands

The person who owns this blue buggy frequents the same places as me. They painted blue kelp on the sides of their car and have a Bolsa Chica wetlands and HB Bumper stickers. I really hope to meet him or her some day.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I love the decorations on the car!
January 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise