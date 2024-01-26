Sign up
Blue Kelp & Bolsa Chica Wetlands
The person who owns this blue buggy frequents the same places as me. They painted blue kelp on the sides of their car and have a Bolsa Chica wetlands and HB Bumper stickers. I really hope to meet him or her some day.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Krista Mae
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Issi Bannerman
ace
I love the decorations on the car!
January 27th, 2024
