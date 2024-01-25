Previous
Coy and His CATCH by DAVE by peekysweets
Coy and His CATCH by DAVE

My friend Dave went for a walk in Huntington Beach, and met Coy. Coy is a Vietnamese gentlemen who went to Stanford in the 60s. Dave shared that Coy was quite the draw after catching this halibut. Photo Credit: Dave
25th January 2024

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
Photo Details

