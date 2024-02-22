Previous
Next
Roses - White with Pink Edges by peekysweets
126 / 365

Roses - White with Pink Edges

22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Very nice
February 29th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
I love these roses! My husband never knows what to call this kind of rose, so he always calls them "our special roses." There was one in the centerpiece on our table at our wedding whereas all the others had pink ones, lol. Do you know the poem about them?
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise