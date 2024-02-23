Previous
Basking in the Sunshine by peekysweets
126 / 365

Basking in the Sunshine

I love pelicans!
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love them too, pity we don't have many here. Lovely capture and scene.
February 24th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Such a unique bird. I love to see them when overseas.
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise