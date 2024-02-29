Previous
I Heard it Through the Grapevine
I Heard it Through the Grapevine

Spring is Springing in So Cal. This week our grape leaves are coming back. Last year we had a few clusters of grapes but right when they ripened... the squirrels snatched them to enjoy. Well, at least someone got to enjoy them.
Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
