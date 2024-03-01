Previous
Squirrel by peekysweets
131 / 365

Squirrel

We have a community of tree squirrels that visit every day for treats. Some of them will do whatever they can to get our attention and get some nuts.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
