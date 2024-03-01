Sign up
Squirrel
We have a community of tree squirrels that visit every day for treats. Some of them will do whatever they can to get our attention and get some nuts.
1st March 2024
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
29th February 2024 4:02pm
