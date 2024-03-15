Previous
Blue Glass in a Firpit by peekysweets
141 / 365

Blue Glass in a Firpit

The last colors of the rainbow seem to be the hardest for me to find. Here are some blue crystals from a firepit. This is the same firepit that was pictured here:
https://365project.org/peekysweets/365/2024-02-20
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023.
38% complete

Diana ace
They look amazing, fabulous shot and colour.
March 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice shades of blue.
March 15th, 2024  
