Previous
141 / 365
Blue Glass in a Firpit
The last colors of the rainbow seem to be the hardest for me to find. Here are some blue crystals from a firepit. This is the same firepit that was pictured here:
https://365project.org/peekysweets/365/2024-02-20
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
2
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th March 2024 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
They look amazing, fabulous shot and colour.
March 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice shades of blue.
March 15th, 2024
