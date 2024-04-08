Previous
Next
Unripe Almond by peekysweets
164 / 365

Unripe Almond

A local farmers market had some unripe almonds on display, for the novelty of them.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise