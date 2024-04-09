Sign up
165 / 365
Almonds and Such
A local farmers market had some almonds and kumquats on display. They interested me for a photo opportunity more than an eating opportunity. Haha! I did ask for permission before snatching a few shots.
9th April 2024
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th April 2024 2:51pm
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
April 12th, 2024
Krista Mae
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you for your comments, Christine!
April 12th, 2024
