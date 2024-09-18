Sign up
197 / 365
Coconut Planters
My husband plays ukulele and loves the Hawaiian islands. So I couldn't resist putting these plants in coconut shells. If anyone knows the names of these two plants, I would be ever so grateful to learn the names.
18th September 2024
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th September 2024 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
