One Year Anniversary with 365 Project

I'm excited to have been on this wonderful web site for 1 Year. The way I knew was I was asked if I wanted to renew my ace subscription. I was sad it went up $10! I wanted to thank each of you for all the beauty you share through your photos, stories, and support for one another and your support for me. I so appreciate it. You make my world a Happier place.



These are Roses are called, "Shimmer." They are two toned, peach/coral, being more orange in the middle. I was able to make two bouquets out of them for fun.