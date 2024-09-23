Previous
One Year Anniversary with 365 Project by peekysweets
One Year Anniversary with 365 Project

I'm excited to have been on this wonderful web site for 1 Year. The way I knew was I was asked if I wanted to renew my ace subscription. I was sad it went up $10! I wanted to thank each of you for all the beauty you share through your photos, stories, and support for one another and your support for me. I so appreciate it. You make my world a Happier place.

These are Roses are called, "Shimmer." They are two toned, peach/coral, being more orange in the middle. I was able to make two bouquets out of them for fun.
23rd September 2024

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
CC Folk ace
These are beautiful. I cannot believe it has been a year already! You can still do 365 and not join if you want...
September 23rd, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
@gardenfolk Hi CC! I love that 365 Project is a free site (if you want it to be.) Thanks for making my journey extra special!
September 23rd, 2024  
