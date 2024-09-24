Previous
Flowers in Crystal Vase by peekysweets
202 / 365

Flowers in Crystal Vase

I made this today for my neighbor. I used the shimmer roses I posted yesterday. My neighbor was thrilled with the peach alstroemerias and roses.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Lucky neighbour!
Gorgeous!
Just beautiful! Love the colors
sweet
