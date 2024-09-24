Sign up
Previous
202 / 365
Flowers in Crystal Vase
I made this today for my neighbor. I used the shimmer roses I posted yesterday. My neighbor was thrilled with the peach alstroemerias and roses.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
4
3
Dorothy
ace
Lucky neighbour!
September 24th, 2024
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
September 24th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Just beautiful! Love the colors
September 24th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
September 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
