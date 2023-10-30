Previous
Arial View of Bouquet by peekysweets
Arial View of Bouquet

This is a bouquet I made, from above. A few of the peach roses had double blooms inside. (Not exactly sure what the correct term for them are.)
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
The peach is a gorgeous colour.
October 31st, 2023  
