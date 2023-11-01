Sign up
35 / 365
Never too many hats!
I asked my Father-in-Law to pose with his painting, since he was wearing a hat, and had hats in his art piece. It's an old photo, but I wanted to share. Thank you!
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
3
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
117
photos
70
followers
181
following
10% complete
View this month »
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Latest from all albums
49
26
50
37
27
51
38
39
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 6 Plus
Taken
4th March 2018 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jerzy
ace
Excellent painting by your father-in-law and great capture of the moment.
November 7th, 2023
Krista Mae
ace
@jerzyfotos
Thank you, Jerzy! I think I'm his biggest fan!
November 7th, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot, your father-in-law seems very happy and proud of his beautiful painting.
November 7th, 2023
