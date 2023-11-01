Previous
Never too many hats! by peekysweets
Never too many hats!

I asked my Father-in-Law to pose with his painting, since he was wearing a hat, and had hats in his art piece. It's an old photo, but I wanted to share. Thank you!
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Jerzy ace
Excellent painting by your father-in-law and great capture of the moment.
November 7th, 2023  
Krista Mae ace
@jerzyfotos Thank you, Jerzy! I think I'm his biggest fan!
November 7th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot, your father-in-law seems very happy and proud of his beautiful painting.
November 7th, 2023  
