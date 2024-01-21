Previous
Vivian's Bouquet from Above by peekysweets
63 / 365

Vivian's Bouquet from Above

Here's an arial photo of Vivian's bouquet. I love when I can find the peach roses. My heart is purring!
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
Rick ace
Lovely roses and capture.
February 2nd, 2024  
Christina ace
They are gorgeous!
February 2nd, 2024  
