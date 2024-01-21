Sign up
Vivian's Bouquet from Above
Here's an arial photo of Vivian's bouquet. I love when I can find the peach roses. My heart is purring!
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
2
2
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
4
2
2
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th January 2024 1:05pm
Rick
ace
Lovely roses and capture.
February 2nd, 2024
Christina
ace
They are gorgeous!
February 2nd, 2024
