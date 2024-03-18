Previous
My Mom Was Quite the Seamstress by peekysweets
My Mom Was Quite the Seamstress

My late beloved mom loved making things as gifts. She made me this tote out of dish towels. I will always treasure it. Growing up until 5, my mom made a lot of my clothes. Then later we made a quilt out of them.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Krista Mae

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
So smart to use the dish towels in this fashion! Towels have some of the best patterns!
March 22nd, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Nice
March 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice looking bag. I currently have a nice dish towel that I plan on turning into a bag.
March 22nd, 2024  
