92 / 365
My Mom Was Quite the Seamstress
My late beloved mom loved making things as gifts. She made me this tote out of dish towels. I will always treasure it. Growing up until 5, my mom made a lot of my clothes. Then later we made a quilt out of them.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
4
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's photographs... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
339
photos
131
followers
360
following
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
95
91
96
148
92
97
93
149
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Just for fun
Camera
iPhone 5c
Taken
10th July 2014 12:57pm
Privacy
Public
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
So smart to use the dish towels in this fashion! Towels have some of the best patterns!
March 22nd, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice
March 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice looking bag. I currently have a nice dish towel that I plan on turning into a bag.
March 22nd, 2024
