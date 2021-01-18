Appreciation Celebration

We had a little Thank You Celebration for our Board Chairman, Tom, at the soup kitchen. This man is amazing. He sold his tech company for $86M a few years ago. He could be doing absolutely anything in the world he wants to do. What he does is pick up grocery donations from grocery stores around town, shops for the best prices in take out food containers, calls/texts on his way to the soup kitchen to see if we need him to pick up anything at the store, stands outside in all kinds of weather distributing lunch bags, takes any leftover lunches to the homeless tent city uptown to distribute, solicits donations, and keeps things running brilliantly - even during a pandemic ...always with a smile, encouraging words, a few good jokes, and humility. Tom is a remarkable human. And he is very much appreciated.

Three Good Things:

1. Good people

2. Lunch of vegetable soup, ham sandwiches, fruit, and cookies for 200 hungry souls on a chilly MLK Day.

3. The Cheesecake Factory is an awesome new donor to our soup kitchen.