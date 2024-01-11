Sign up
Cherries
Almost forgot to post a photo for today. I'd hate to fall behind just eleven days in.
Three Good Things:
1. Cherries
2. Next day delivery
3. Good book recommendations
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
