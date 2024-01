Lunch at the Soup Kitchen

We made balsamic sausage and peppers over penne pasta at the soup kitchen today.

Three Good Things:

1. Getting an early start to beat the rain

2. The brand new, properly plumbed grease trap at the soup kitchen. If you know anything about improperly plumbed grease traps, you'll know why this is a very good thing!

3. No plans to go out on a cold, rainy Friday night