How to Stay Warm On a Cold Saturday...

Run up and down a basketball court for 60 minutes and score 20 points for your team (including one 3 pointer).
Three Good Things:
1. Will plays his heart out
2. I love this kid
3. Temps warming up next week
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Peggy Sirk

In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
