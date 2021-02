Woodpecker in a Birch Tree

I think this is a little ‘Downy’ woodpecker and I think is a birch tree. I heard him tapping away outside the cabin. Was able to track him down and get a quick phone shot before he took off.

Three Good Things:

1. A wonderful three days in the mountains

2. Total silence...with the exception of a babbling stream and occasional bird calls

3. Tom had a great time fly fishing yesterday even though he never had a bite.