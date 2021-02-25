Previous
Masked Singers by peggysirk
Masked Singers

These musicians were enjoying a sunny day in the park.
Three Good Things:
1. Musicians in the park
2. Good hair days
3. Heading down to spend the day with my mom
Peggy Sirk

peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
