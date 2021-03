Pizza 101

I have a new pizza stone that I'll be trying out for the first time tomorrow. But first I had to make the pizza dough which needs to be refrigerated overnight. I'm hoping that homemade New York style pizza is worth the effort.

Three Good Things:

1. Today is "I Want You to be Happy Day". I hope everyone is happy. ☺

2. Daffodils in bloom

3. Afternoon coffee boost