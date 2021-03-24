Previous
Next
Bee Kind by peggysirk
Photo 1811

Bee Kind

The bees are out in force in our holly hedge. Both domesticated honey bees and many native bee species are in decline. In fact some species, such as the once-common rusty patched bumblebee, are now listed as endangered in the U.S. Potential causes of these declines include habitat destruction, disease, agricultural and lawn and garden practices, use of pesticides, habitat fragmentation, changes in land use, invasive species, and climate change.
Pollinators, notably native bees, are critical to the survival of North America’s native plants and wildlife.
Just putting in a good word for our hard working pollinators.
Three Good Things:
1. Got all the window screens washed and ready for the painters to put back up.
2. A nice outdoor farewell conversation with a neighbor who is moving to 'a quieter part of town'.
3. Putting up the hummingbird feeder this afternoon. Read a post on Facebook that there have been a few sightings in the area.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise