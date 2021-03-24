Bee Kind

The bees are out in force in our holly hedge. Both domesticated honey bees and many native bee species are in decline. In fact some species, such as the once-common rusty patched bumblebee, are now listed as endangered in the U.S. Potential causes of these declines include habitat destruction, disease, agricultural and lawn and garden practices, use of pesticides, habitat fragmentation, changes in land use, invasive species, and climate change.

Pollinators, notably native bees, are critical to the survival of North America’s native plants and wildlife.

Just putting in a good word for our hard working pollinators.

Three Good Things:

1. Got all the window screens washed and ready for the painters to put back up.

2. A nice outdoor farewell conversation with a neighbor who is moving to 'a quieter part of town'.

3. Putting up the hummingbird feeder this afternoon. Read a post on Facebook that there have been a few sightings in the area.