Sandwich Construction by peggysirk
Photo 1879

Sandwich Construction

It was an easy soup and sandwich Memorial Day lunch at the soup kitchen today.
Three Good Things:
1. The sound of someone playing some pretty awesome saxophone wafting through the neighborhood
2. Friendly neighbors
3. Front porches
31st May 2021

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
514% complete



Photo Details

