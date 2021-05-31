Sign up
Photo 1879
Sandwich Construction
It was an easy soup and sandwich Memorial Day lunch at the soup kitchen today.
Three Good Things:
1. The sound of someone playing some pretty awesome saxophone wafting through the neighborhood
2. Friendly neighbors
3. Front porches
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
1887
photos
22
followers
30
following
514% complete
