Weather A or Weather B?

I choose B - hands down. Tom and I are heading to the mountains for three days...ahhh. A perfect escape from the oppressive heat and humidity here in the city.

Three Good Things:

1. The temperature difference at an elevation of 3,600 feet

2. A great Monday lunch made and served at the soup kitchen

3. Our 46th wedding anniversary is today. And they said it wouldn't last. ☺