Previous
Next
Lunch at the Soup Kitchen by peggysirk
Photo 1907

Lunch at the Soup Kitchen

We used what we had on hand and came up with a spicy sausage, onion, pepper, tomato and black olive combo served over penne pasta. Our guests gave it a thumbs up.
Three Good Things:
1. Grass courts
2. White outfits
3. Wimbledon
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
522% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise