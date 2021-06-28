Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1907
Lunch at the Soup Kitchen
We used what we had on hand and came up with a spicy sausage, onion, pepper, tomato and black olive combo served over penne pasta. Our guests gave it a thumbs up.
Three Good Things:
1. Grass courts
2. White outfits
3. Wimbledon
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
1915
photos
21
followers
29
following
522% complete
View this month »
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
28th June 2021 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close