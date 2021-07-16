Previous
Bear Damage? by peggysirk
Bear Damage?

I'm pretty sure this is the work of a black bear. They are known to strip trees to get to the more tender new wood that contains concentrations of sugars. An adult bear can strip 70 trees a day. I saw this when I was hiking up in the mountains. Since it looked like relatively fresh work, I decided to head back the way I came...with an eye out for movement and an ear open for grunts or snorts. ☺
Three Good Things:
1. A perfectly beautiful two days in the mountains
2. Cool mornings and mild afternoons
3. A free afternoon to catch up with 365
16th July 2021

