Bear Damage?

I'm pretty sure this is the work of a black bear. They are known to strip trees to get to the more tender new wood that contains concentrations of sugars. An adult bear can strip 70 trees a day. I saw this when I was hiking up in the mountains. Since it looked like relatively fresh work, I decided to head back the way I came...with an eye out for movement and an ear open for grunts or snorts. ☺

Three Good Things:

1. A perfectly beautiful two days in the mountains

2. Cool mornings and mild afternoons

3. A free afternoon to catch up with 365