Anti Single Use Plastic Campaign

I'm trying to be as conscientious as possible with eliminating single use plastic. I use cloth grocery bags, reusable mesh veggie bags, no plastic water bottles, glass storage containers, a refillable Keurig coffee container, and opt for non-plastic packaging whenever possible...like cardboard egg cartons and condiments in glass bottles and jars. It would be great if manufacturers and food distributors would give us more options in packaging.

Three Good Things:

1. I recently found out that the plastic grocery bag recycle bin in front of my favorite grocery store also accepts bubble wrap, produce bags, bread bags, dry cleaning bags, zippered storage bags, and the outer plastic wrap from things like paper towels and toilet paper.

2. We have switched to all cardboard and paper take out food containers at the soup kitchen.

3. Little things can make a a big difference