Downpour

We just had an incredible rainstorm. Two inches of rain in less than an hour, and it mercifully dropped the temperature twenty degrees. My motivation to pick up a camera has been sapped by the unbelievable heat and humidity lately...I'm way behind on 365 posts.

Three Good Things:

1. Summer storms

2. Watermelon

3. A few hummingbirds have returned after being AOL for months. Put my feeder back out yesterday.