The Welcome Committee by peggysirk
Photo 1971

The Welcome Committee

...on a front porch in the neighborhood.
Three Good Things:
1. The sun is out, it's less humid, and less than 90°. Feels like fall is around the corner.
2. The month of September
3. Random feelings of contentment
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Peggy Sirk

