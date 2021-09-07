Sign up
Photo 1976
Artists at Work
This little group spent the morning across the street painting in the sunshine.
Three Good Things:
1. A catch up phone call with my sister
2. Coffee
3, Front porches
7th September 2021
Peggy Sirk
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project.
