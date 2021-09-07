Previous
Next
Artists at Work by peggysirk
Photo 1976

Artists at Work

This little group spent the morning across the street painting in the sunshine.
Three Good Things:
1. A catch up phone call with my sister
2. Coffee
3, Front porches
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
541% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise