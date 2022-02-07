Previous
Picking While He Walks by peggysirk
Photo 2079

Picking While He Walks

This banjo player was strolling down the street playing a tune.
Three Good Things:
1. 210 hot lunches served at the soup kitchen on a chilly day.
2. Cutting the itchy tags out of clothes
3. A good book, warm blanket, and hot tea
Peggy Sirk

