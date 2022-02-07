Sign up
Photo 2079
Picking While He Walks
This banjo player was strolling down the street playing a tune.
Three Good Things:
1. 210 hot lunches served at the soup kitchen on a chilly day.
2. Cutting the itchy tags out of clothes
3. A good book, warm blanket, and hot tea
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
0
0
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
2087
photos
22
followers
30
following
569% complete
