Icon of the Pandemic

Whether you felt masking was effective or harmful; adherence to a social contract or governmental overreach; or, a political statement or medical recommendation, masks have been on the frontline of controversy for the past two years. All of that aside, this mask was a good subject for a black and white photo for today.

Three Good Things:

1. Today is National Pizza Day

2. Homemade pizza on the grill for dinner tonight

3. All tax documents delivered to our accountant