Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday by peggysirk
Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday

By any name, in keeping with tradition, it means pancakes for supper at our house.
Three Good Things:
1. Pancakes
2. A beautiful first day of March
2. The leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the resolve of the Ukrainian people
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
