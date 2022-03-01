Sign up
Photo 2096
Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday
By any name, in keeping with tradition, it means pancakes for supper at our house.
Three Good Things:
1. Pancakes
2. A beautiful first day of March
2. The leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the resolve of the Ukrainian people
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
Peggy Sirk
