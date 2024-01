Until Next Year

I went down to help my mom take down her tree and pack up all the Christmas decorations. Really the only thing I was there to do was haul the boxes down to the basement. She's got her system down and we made quick work of a big job.

Three Good Things:

1. An amazing 90-year-old mom

2. My new dishwasher is sooo quiet

3. Hemming jeans using the original hem