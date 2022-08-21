Sign up
21 / 365
Stella d'Oro
These daylilies did well this year. The deer eventually got them all though.
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
0
0
Paul J
@pej76
August 28th 2022. I'm back! After well over a year's absence I've decided to hop on to 365 once more. I left...
23
photos
1
followers
0
following
6% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
18th June 2022 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
