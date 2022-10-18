Previous
Negative Test by pej76
75 / 365

Negative Test

I came home from church last night feeling terrible. Tested negative. Feeling like absolute crap this morning. Runny nose, watery eyes, lost my voice. Still negative. At least it isn’t Covid. 🤧
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Paul J

@pej76
